Avoid the cost and delay of a courtroom divorce: parents in Lancashire urged to embrace mediation

January 27 marks the start of Family Mediation Week

Parents in Lancashire who are considering separating or divorcing in 2025 are being encouraged to embrace mediation to settle children, property, and financial arrangements - steering clear of costly courtroom showdowns and drama-filled disputes.

The call to action from NFM (National Family Mediation), the largest provider of family mediation in England and Wales, coincides with the end of what has now been dubbed ‘divorce month’, and also marks the launch of Family Mediation Week on January 27th.

The campaign aims to highlight how mediation can transform what’s often a bitter battle into a smoother, more amicable process.

Sarah Hawkins, NFM CEO

While many couples associate breakups with emotional turbulence and eye-watering legal bills, NFM is keen to stress that mediation offers a better alternative. It enables families to reach agreements faster, more affordably, and with less stress than taking their differences to court.

“Mediation isn’t just a backup plan; it’s the smarter plan,” says Sarah Hawkins, CEO of NFM. “By choosing mediation, parents can avoid the courtroom theatrics, cut costs, and focus on what matters most - creating solutions that work for their family.”

According to the charity, the past year has seen a surge in the popularity of mediation, driven by new rules requiring it as a mandatory step before most family cases are heard in court. Additionally, the government’s £500 voucher scheme has made mediation more accessible, allowing couples to fund sessions focused on resolving children-related matters.

In the 12 months to December 2024, NFM supported 128 families in Lancashire alone.

Yet despite the increased uptake, Sarah explains that many people remain unaware of the benefits of mediation or the financial support available to access it.

“We know that mediation is a game-changer for separating couples, especially when children are involved,” Sarah adds. “But there’s still a lack of awareness, so we’re using Family Mediation Week to spread the word. The government’s £500 voucher scheme can make all the difference, helping families find resolutions without the expense of court battles.”

Sarah points out that mediation is not just for big decisions like custody or property—it even covers day-to-day dilemmas. “The breakdown of a relationship brings so many questions: Who lives where? How do we split finances? What happens with the children? And yes, even ‘who gets the dog?’” she says. “Mediation offers a constructive space to answer those questions and create a plan that works for everyone.”

Mediation sessions are facilitated by independent, professionally trained mediators who help couples identify issues, explore solutions, and gain clarity on the next steps. “Think of mediators as referees in the emotional boxing ring, but ones that help everyone leave as winners.”

Before any joint sessions, mediators meet each party individually to outline the process, answer questions, and ensure everyone feels prepared. At the end of mediation, couples receive a written summary of what’s been agreed, paving the way for lasting resolutions.

“Our mediators are experts at turning chaos into cooperation,” Sarah explains. “Even when emotions run high and co-operation feels like the last thing anyone expects, our mediators can help navigate tricky conversations and reach fair, sustainable agreements. It’s about finding common ground, not battlefield lines.”

Legal Aid remains available for family mediation.

Anyone wanting to know more about the benefits of family mediation can visit https://www.nfm.org.uk/or call 03004000636.