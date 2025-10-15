Astley View care home marks World Mental Health Day with visits from therapy animals

A special visit to Astley View Care Home in Chorley

Residents and team members at Astley View Care Home in Chorley marked World Mental Health Day with a series of uplifting activities focused on wellbeing and companionship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two friendly Shetland ponies trotted into the care home to spend time with residents and staff. Their calm nature and gentle curiosity made them instant favourites.

The home also welcomed its regular therapy dogs, who bring comfort and affection to residents and staff each week. To complete the day, team members enjoyed free massages, offering a rare chance to unwind and reflect on the importance of mental health for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Manager Christina Durnan said: “World Mental Health Day reminds us how powerful it can be to connect with animals and each other. The ponies and dogs brought so much happiness and comfort to the home, and it was wonderful to see so many smiles. For our team, taking a few moments to relax made the day feel special for everyone.”

A resident enjoys a pony visiting Astley View Care Home in Chorley.

The day followed a proud moment for the wider organisation, as Evermore Care Homes was recently recognised with a Leaders in Care Award, celebrating its values-led approach, commitment to staff development and outstanding outcomes for residents.

At Astley View, animal therapy and community engagement form a regular part of daily life - helping residents stay active, connected and emotionally supported.

“It’s the small things that mean the most,” added Christina. “A friendly animal, a shared laugh or a quiet moment together can make all the difference.”

To find out more about Astley View Care Home's activities or to schedule a tour of the home, readers can visit www.evermorecare.com.