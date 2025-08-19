Astley View Care Home celebrates national award shortlisting and invites the community to Summer Fayre

Christina Durnan, Registered Manager at Astley View Care Home in Chorley, has been named a finalist in the Registered Manager of the Year category at the 2025 Leaders in Care Awards, a national award celebrating excellence across the UK care sector.

The Leaders in Care Awards, run by industry publications Care Home Professional and Home Care Insight, recognise the UK’s most innovative providers, inspirational leaders and outstanding teams working across residential, dementia and home care. They are regarded as a benchmark of excellence within the sector, highlighting organisations and individuals who are setting new standards in care.

Christina Durnan, who has led Astley View Care Home since it opened in 2023, has built a warm, inclusive environment where residents are empowered to live meaningful lives. The home is rated 9.9/10 on independent review site carehome.co.uk, with families consistently praising the quality of care and the dedication of Christina’s team. Recent highlights have included intergenerational school projects and a group trip to Blackpool, all shaped by residents’ interests and supported by Christina’s encouragement of staff creativity.

Evermore Care Homes Group has also been shortlisted in the Care Provider of the Year category, reflecting its values-led approach, award-winning home design and consistently outstanding ratings.

Commenting on the shortlisting, Syd Coombes, Managing Director of Evermore Care Homes, said: “These awards shine a light on the very best of care in the UK. Christina’s shortlisting is a testament to her leadership, compassion and ability to inspire her team to go the extra mile for residents every single day.”

Astley View is inviting the local community to join in the celebrations at its Summer Fayre on Saturday 30th August from 1pm - 4pm, taking place at the care home on Berry Lane.

Residents, families and the team will be joined by members of the wider community for an afternoon of fun, food and family-friendly activities. The event will feature stalls from local producers and independent businesses, alongside homemade cakes, crafts and gifts. Children can enjoy a lively scavenger hunt, LEGO® workshop, face painting and traditional games, while a BBQ, ice cream van and raffle prizes promise something for everyone.

Christina Durnan, Care Home Manager at Astley View, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming the community into Astley View for what promises to be a joyful afternoon. It’s a great opportunity for local families to meet our team and enjoy the atmosphere, while our residents love being part of events like this.”