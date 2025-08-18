Art club holds it’s annual exhibition this bank holiday weekend

This Bank Holiday weekend Ribchester Art Club holds its 25th Annual Exhibition at St Peter & St Paul’s Parish Centre. The Exhibition is open on Sunday 24th and Monday 25th August from 10am - 4pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to past exhibitions have consistently praised the high standard of work and the variety of styles and methods. Besides the excellence of the artwork, visitors like the cafe and the lovely cakes, the free parking, and the friendly atmosphere. Visiting the exhibition is an enjoyable (and free!) Bank Holiday experience, especially if combined with a walk along the river, or a visit to the children’s playground or the Roman Baths. There are opportunities to buy original art (framed or unframed) for very reasonable prices, and to find artworks celebrating the beauty of the local area.

People attend the club for a variety of reasons, but mainly for the companionship of working alongside others with similar interests. Club members work in all different media in painting, drawing, textiles, printing, and collage. There is a vibrant theme of experimentation and the sharing of experience and knowledge. There are visiting speakers, workshops, or artist demonstrations four times a year, and two local outings. The club currently has 26 members, with space for up to 30.

Up-to-date information on the club can be found on the website at https://e-voice.org.uk/ribchesterartclub/