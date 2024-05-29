Arnside Sailing Club try out day attracts plenty of locals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arnside Sailing Club’s Try Out Day on Saturday 25th May attracted 65 people, including families with children.

Participants got a chance to go out on the estuary in a sailing boat helmed by a club instructor or volunteer. With the warm sunny weather there was a holiday atmosphere in the village with people watching from the beach.

As well as sailing the Club offer paddle boarding, kayaking and lessons for adults and children. The Club were shortlisted for Sailing Club of the Year in 2018 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023 they won a new safety boat in a contest against 180 other clubs. Their club house on the Promenade offers live music and social events. Performers in the past year have include Martin Carthy, one of the country’s best known folk singers.

Arnside Try Out Day

Upcoming acts include Those Folks, a Californian / New Zealand folk duo on Friday 7th July as part of their UK Tour. The Club is now a charity whose aims include introducing people to water sports.

Arnside has a long maritime history. The estuary was the port for Kendal. The Victorians held regattas. Crossfields bult Morecambe Bay Prawners and yachts in the village including Arthur Ransome’s Swallow.

At the turn of the twentieth century sailing boats took holidaymakers from Morecambe up to Arnside and Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alasdair Simpson said “Everyone seemed to enjoy the event with lots of smiles when people came off boats, It was good to give some many people a chance to try sailing and enjoy Arnside’s scenic estuary.

Boats on the Shore

"I would also like to thank all our club volunteers who made the event possible”.