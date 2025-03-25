Arnside Sailing Club becomes a Paddle UK Club

Arnside Sailing Club is now a Paddle UK Club as well as a sailing club. Paddle UK is the new name for British Canoeing, who now cover Paddle Boarding as well as canoeing

Arnside Sailing Club introduced Paddle Boarding in 2000 and have since taught 400 people to paddle board. The Club has paddle boards and sit on top kayaks available for use by members.

The Club plan an exciting programme of group social paddleboarding and kayaking on the estuary at Arnside and trips to other locations, such as lakes, canals and rivers in 2025. This includes family taster sessions at Arnside so that children can paddle board or kayak with their parents. The sessions will be led by trained leaders and instructors. The Club also offer taster sessions for schools and youth groups.

To start the season the Club are hosting a talk on Friday 4th April by Jo Moseley, bestselling author of books on paddle boarding in the Lake District and in Great Britain. Jo had her first paddle board lesson in 2016 at the age of 51. In 2019 she paddled 162 miles across the country from Liverpool to Goole on the canal collecting litter on the way. Jo’s motto is “You're never too old to do something wild and it's never too late to make a difference." Tickets are available online via the Sailing Club website.

Alasdair Simpson for the Club “With around 25% of our members being paddle boarders or kayakers rather than sailors, joining Paddle UK seemed to be the natural thing to do. By being part of Paddle UK we benefit from their advice, standards and training,”

“By offering social paddleboarding and kayaking, we are giving a people chance to paddle with others, make new friends, discover new place to paddle and enjoy the safety benefit of paddling in a group with trained leader rather than alone. If you are looking for a group to paddle board or kayak with, we welcome new members. Our emphasis is on social paddling with friends on calm water rather than white water."

For more info about the club https://arnsidesailingclub.co.uk