Arnhem 80 Commemoration in Carlilse

The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment joins forces with the local Regimental Association to mark the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

2024 is the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, Field Marshal Montgomery’s ambitious plan to seize and hold a 64-mile corridor from Eindhoven in southern Holland to Arnhem in September 1944. It involved both airborne and ground troops, its aim to provide an invasion route for the Allies into northern Germany and shorten the war.

As part of the 80th anniversary commemorations, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and the local Regimental Association have organised an afternoon of remembrance and reflection on Saturday 14th September. Open to all, the afternoon will begin with a service at Carlisle Cathedral, followed by the reading of the roll of honour in the Regimental Chapel. A Beating Retreat military ceremony will be held within Carlisle Castle at 5.30pm with The Duke of Lancaster’s Regimental Band.

Colonel Andrew Dennis, Regimental Secretary of The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment said, “The Regiment has a long and close association with Carlisle and it is a privilege to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden in the city.”

The Band of The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment

These free events are open to everyone, but numbers are restricted. Tickets can be booked in the following places:

· Eventbrite - http://bit.ly/4deLQVk

· Telephoning 01228 532774 where staff will be able to assist in booking tickets

In the evening, Cumbria’s Museum of Military Life will be holding an Arnhem-themed fundraising dinner within Burma Block at Carlisle Castle complete with music and an after-dinner speaker. Tickets are available at £35 each. Jules Wooding, Museum Manager explains ‘Arnhem is a key battle honour for the Border Regiment, and it is fitting that the Museum is holding a fundraising dinner within the former depot to help raise funds to look after the Border Regiment’s collections. The evening dinner is open to all and we hope people will support the event.’ All proceeds from the dinner are in aid of Museum funds.

The local connection: The 1st Battalion, The Border Regiment (part of the 1st Air-Landing Brigade, 1st British Airborne Division) landed by glider on 17th September to defend the landing zones and drop zones to the west of Arnhem. Two days later, they became involved in intense fighting in the Divisional perimeter at Oosterbeek, the small town just west of Arnhem. Late on 25th September, the order was given to withdraw.

Ultimately the operation was unsuccessful in achieving all its objectives but has gone down in history as one of the defining moments of the Second World War. Units, including The Border Regiment, that served in this hard-fought campaign were awarded the Battle Honour ‘Arnhem.’