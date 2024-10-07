Annual lecture will explore depictions of the Muslim man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Journalist and broadcaster Abdul-Rehman Malik will be the speaker at Lancaster Priory this month at a lecture organised by Lancaster University.

It will be the University’s Department of English Literature & Creative Writing’s 8th Annual Priory Lecture on Literature and Religion and will take place on October 23 at 7.30pm.

The title of his talk is ‘A Malignant and Turban’d Turk: Interrogating Muslim Manhood’ which, taking his title from Shakespeare’s Othello, explores misrepresentations of the Muslim man.

This lecture is followed by a meet-and-greet drinks reception.

Abdul-Rehman Malik

Writer, journalist, educator, and pop-culture aficionado Abdul-Rehman Malik, now at the Yale Divinity School, is a former artist-in-residence at the Doris Duke Foundation's Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Design and Culture, where he curated a series called ‘What is Muslim Culture?’

His most recent work for the BBC was a radio essay for Holy Week entitled ‘Behold the Man’, a Muslim meditation on a medieval depiction of Jesus. You can listen to the BBC essay here.

His work has been broadcast on BBC Radio, Radio 4, Radio 2, and the World Service, and in countless online and print publications. He is a Toronto native and an enthusiastic Aga Khan Museum supporter.

To secure your place at this free event please book your tickets on Ticket Source here or contact Professor John Schad ([email protected]).