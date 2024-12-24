Anchor care home delivers 200 selection boxes to children in hospital

User (UGC) Submitted

An Anchor care home has delivered 200 selection boxes to the children at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Eric Morecambe House care home on Harrow Grove launched the appeal in the run-up to Christmas, with donations coming from residents, care colleagues, and members of the community.

Equipped with sacks full of selection boxes, care colleagues from the Anchor care home visited Royal Lancaster Infirmary’s children’s ward to spread some festive cheer.

June, a resident at Eric Morecambe House, said: “Every child deserves to get presents at Christmas! I’d like to thank Eric Morecambe House for allowing us to send selection boxes to the children at Royal Lancaster Infirmary. I’d also like to wish all the children there a very Merry Christmas.”

Stephanie Webster, Home Manager of Anchor’s Eric Morecambe House care home, said: “It’s always so lovely to see our residents and members of the community work together to spread joy, especially at this time of the year. I’m ever so grateful to everyone who donated a selection box."

For more information on Anchor’s Eric Morecambe House care home, please contact 01524 831104.