Almost 200,000 households on North West Housing Waiting List

By Aaron Renfree
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:07 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 14:08 BST
New research has revealed over 1.2 million households in England are on the housing waiting list.

It comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces mandatory housing targets “to get Britain building again” and that the government will create a new taskforce "to accelerate stalled housing sites in our country".

The plan is to build 1.5 million homes over the next 5 years.

Mobile Annexe LTD analysed the latest ‘Local Authority Housing Statistics dataset’ to reveal over 200,000 people in England are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions”.

Loading platform made of scaffold system on housing development construction siteLoading platform made of scaffold system on housing development construction site
Loading platform made of scaffold system on housing development construction site

More than 100,000 people also need to “move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability”.

In the North West, almost 200,000 households are on the housing waiting list.

Local Authority

Total households on the housing waiting list

Liverpool

10,683

Manchester

8,394

Oldham

7,349

Wigan

4,309

Salford

3,956

Stockport

3,436

Blackpool

3,215

Halton

2,636

Blackburn with Darwen

2,559

Wirral

2,409

Rochdale

2,377

Sefton

2,022

Carlisle

1,938

St. Helens

1,745

Knowsley

1,538

Cheshire West and Chester

1,173

Allerdale

1,145

Cheshire East

1,100

Bury

1,081

Copeland

1,013

South Lakeland

1,003

Warrington

997

Pendle

944

Rossendale

913

Burnley

891

Bolton

881

South Ribble

850

Tameside

850

Lancaster

828

Preston

818

Trafford

814

Hyndburn

793

Barrow-in-Furness

784

Chorley

576

West Lancashire

266

Eden

214

Wyre

207

Fylde

164

Ribble Valley

12
More than 25,000 people in the North West are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions.”

The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' identifies several indicators of such conditions, including:

· Lacking bathroom or kitchen

· Lacking inside WC

· Lacking cold or hot water supplies, electricity, gas, or adequate heating

· Lack of access to a garden for young children

· Sharing living room, kitchen, bathroom/WC

· Property in disrepair

· Poor internal or external arrangements

· Young children in flats above ground floor

Local Authority

People occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions

Manchester

5,292

Wigan

2,218

Liverpool

1,943

Stockport

1,942

Salford

1,318

Blackpool

1,122

Blackburn with Darwen

1,116

St. Helens

885

Warrington

822

Carlisle

797

Halton

532

Allerdale

479

South Lakeland

459

Wirral

458

Burnley

455

Pendle

443

Barrow-in-Furness

436

Cheshire East

424

Rochdale

404

Hyndburn

372

Rossendale

362

Sefton

341

Lancaster

336

Preston

328

Copeland

311

Cheshire West and Chester

304

Bury

292

Knowsley

262

Trafford

182

Chorley

124

South Ribble

114

Tameside

90

Bolton

88

Eden

67

West Lancashire

64

Wyre

23

Fylde

16

Oldham

7

Ribble Valley

0
Almost 27,000 people in the North West “need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability.”

The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' outlines various indicators for such needs, including:

· A mental illness or disorder

· A physical or learning disability

· Chronic or progressive medical conditions (e.g. MS, HIV/AIDS)

· Infirmity due to old age

· The need to give or receive care

· The need to recover from the effects of violence or threats of violence, or physical, emotional or sexual abuse

· Ability to fend for self restricted for other reasons

· Young people at risk

· People with behavioural difficulties

· Need for adapted housing and/or extra facilities, bedroom or bathroom

· Need for improved heating (on medical grounds)

· Need for sheltered housing (on medical grounds)

· Need for ground floor accommodation (on medical grounds)

· Need to be near friends/relatives or medical facility on medical grounds

· Need to move following hospitalisation or long term care

Local Authority

People who need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability

Liverpool

5,427

Stockport

1,851

Oldham

1,777

Wigan

1,575

Manchester

1,450

Wirral

1,434

Rochdale

1,179

Sefton

958

Blackpool

916

Blackburn with Darwen

868

Halton

702

Knowsley

674

St. Helens

509

Bolton

501

Carlisle

499

Cheshire West and Chester

471

Lancaster

447

Preston

411

Pendle

407

Cheshire East

398

Trafford

386

Barrow-in-Furness

384

Rossendale

381

Burnley

380

Salford

379

Bury

378

Allerdale

369

South Lakeland

365

Hyndburn

364

Tameside

346

Copeland

296

Chorley

141

Eden

98

West Lancashire

92

South Ribble

87

Wyre

41

Warrington

33

Fylde

22

Ribble Valley

0

Gary Clayden-Smith from Mobile Annexe LTD, who analysed the data, said: "It's promising to hear the commitment by the new government amidst the shocking figures.

"The fact that over 1 million households in England are on the waiting list is absolutely heartbreaking.

"When you see how many are in overcrowded or insanitary conditions, or need to move on medical or welfare grounds, it really is upsetting.

"The impact this will be having on people's physical and mental health is really concerning, and I really do hope that this promise by the new government is acted on."

