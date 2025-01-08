Aldi colleague in Lancashire celebrates 20 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Aldi colleague in Rossendale is celebrating their work anniversary after 20 years at the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

After joining the Colne store in 2005, Angie has worked at various other Aldi stores before moving to Rawtenstall in 2019.

Angie is an integral part of Aldi’s Rawtenstall team and has gone above and beyond in her role over the years, including taking part in a skydive to raise money for the supermarket’s dedicated charity Teenage Cancer Trust, showing her commitment to giving back to the community.

Speaking of her time at Aldi, Angie commented: “The best thing about working at Aldi is all the wonderful people. My amazing colleagues make every day fun, and interacting with all the customers really brightens my days.”

As for a Specialbuy that gets her running to the middle aisle, Angie said: “All the environmentally friendly products really interest me, including the laundry liquid, fabric conditioner and recycled toilet rolls.”

Laura Domoné, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Angie is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.”