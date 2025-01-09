Age UK Lancashire Announces New Day Club in Garstang

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK Lancashire has announced a new Day Club in Garstang.

To celebrate this exciting new venture, an Open Day is scheduled for Tuesday, 28th January 2025.

The Open Day will offer a sneak peek into the Day Club’s regular activities, providing attendees and guests with the opportunity to experience the vibrant and supportive atmosphere first hand.

Existing members are warmly invited to join in the celebrations, and the event also welcomes potential new guests and families to discover the benefits of the Day Club.

Each session will provide attendees with a variety of activities designed to enhance well-being.

The Day Club aims to provide older adults with:

Opportunities for social interaction and building friendships.

A variety of engaging and stimulating activities.

A safe and supportive environment tailored to their needs.

A hot two course meal.

Pam and Amy from Age UK Lancashire will be actively promoting the new Day Club by networking and distributing flyers in the local Garstang area leading up to the Open Day. Their efforts are part of the organization’s mission to ensure that as many people as possible benefit from this valuable community resource.

Diane Armstrong, from Age UK Lancashire’s Day Services team, shared her enthusiasm for the new venture: “We are delighted to bring this Day Club to Garstang. It’s a wonderful opportunity to provide older adults with a space where they can enjoy meaningful connections and activities in a warm and supportive environment.”

Join Us at the Open Day

We invite the Garstang community to join us on Tuesday, 28th January between 10.00am and 2:00pm at the United Reformed Church to celebrate this new addition to Age UK Lancashire’s services. Come along to meet the team, explore the activities, and learn more about how the Day Club can add fun and social connection to your life or that of a loved one.

For more information, visit our website: Age UK Lancashire Day Clubs or contact us at 0300 3031234.