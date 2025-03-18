Accrington nursery team leader hits the road to help grieving families affected by baby loss

A hugely popular team member at Partou Little Oaks Day Nursery and Pre-school in Accrington is taking on a tough physical challenge to raise money for a charity that supports people affected by pregnancy and baby loss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melissa Morton, Baby Room Team Leader at the nursery located in the heart of the town, had a miscarriage in June 2024.

She said: “I found out I was pregnant on the 25th of June, and it was the best feeling ever! Not even a week later I started bleeding, went to the hospital for scans and tests and was told I’m having an ectopic pregnancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of what it would be like now to have my baby in my arms.”

Melissa Morton, Baby Room Team Leader at Partou Little Oaks, who is walking 200,000 metres in March to raise money for Sands

Melissa has pledged to walk 200,000 metres over the course of March to secure funds for Sands, which helps anyone impacted by the death of a baby before, during or shortly after birth.

She said: “I’m raising as much money as I can for this amazing charity to help support all the grieving parents and families who have sadly experienced the loss of a pregnancy or death of a baby. I am also doing it for every much-loved baby sadly not here today.

“My wonderful team at Little Oaks have already donated and I am making good progress towards completing the 200,00 metre distance, which is around 124 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sands ensures that everyone affected by the loss of a baby gets the support they need and deserve when facing the toughest of times. They campaign for change, provide training for midwives and healthcare professionals, and support research so that fewer babies die and less families experience the tragedy of losing their baby.

“Any money anyone is able to donate means so much.”

Melissa’s efforts have been given a major boost by Partou - which operates 106 nurseries across the UK, including Little Oaks – after the company decided to match the funds she raises through her walk.

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “We are incredibly proud of what Melissa is doing and why she is doing it.

“Partou is fully behind her remarkable efforts and are pleased to support her challenge by doubling the final amount raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wish Melissa every success as she gets ever closer to the finish line.”

Donations to Melissa’s fundraising challenge can be made via THIS LINK or by logging on to fundraising.sands.org.uk and entering “Melissa Morton.”