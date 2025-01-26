Acclaimed novel finds a body in the bishop's bed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning author, Professor Paul Crawford tells us about how his latest novel, The Wonders of Doctor Bent, draws on Lancashire places and people

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In The Wonders of Doctor Bent, the worlds of Jason Hemp, an English lecturer, and Dr Bent, the unlikely Medical Director of high-security psychiatric hospital Foston Hall, come together in a dark tale of murder, revenge and abandonment. Attempting to track down his twin brother’s killer, he finds his life unravelling in unexpected and frightening ways, whilst visionary Dr Bent attempts to reform Foston Hall into a more humane place, all while facing his own mental health challenges.

It is to Manchester that the gothic Medical Director, Dr Bent rides his Harley to discover the secrets of his childhood. His rides across the countryside, not least the Peaks, and nearby locations like the plague-devastated Eyam, become a kind of self-medication as he takes corners at speed, trying to rearrange the chemicals in his brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in Jason Hemp, we find a grief-stricken academic who has had his mischievous moments, not least, creating a ‘body’ in the bed of a visiting bishop St Ergonwald’s, the school he and his twin brother attended in an earlier and more innocent time. The latter is based on a true story involving Morecombe-born, Bishop Patrick Kelly, now Emeritus Archbishop of Liverpool.

Professor Paul Crawford at The Institute of Mental Health, The University of Nottingham

The novel also draws on a variety of current and historical mental health facilities similar to those across Lancashire, notably Lancaster Moor Hospital that pioneered humane treatment for the mentally ill. Similarly, Dr Bent seeks to transform contemporary, prisonlike, forensic mental health facilities, making them more compassionate.

Looking back, my writing life has grown out of complex, intergenerational trauma, not least through adverse experiences in childhood. I have written about this and recently spoken on BBC radio about its impact. Such experiences bring loss of trust so profound, so immense, that I have been seriously depressed. Like the character Dr Bent, I too have battled against taking my own life and have lived as a wounded healer, looking to improve the lives of others in mental distress while experiencing mental torment myself.

Reading and writing books has been my self-prescribed medication, helping me survive creatively despite great trauma. I am alive today because of them. In the novel, I explore just how powerful books can be, how they can literally save lives. I know this, in part, because they saved mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the joys of writing fiction, of course, is hearing back from my readers. Here are some of the advance reviews from major figures in mental health:

Out 25th February and available for pre-order

"Brooding, brilliant and beautiful." - Dave Chawner, author of Weight Expectations, Stand-Up Comedian and Mental Health Campaigner

'Professor Paul Crawford is a master storyteller. The Wonders of Doctor Bent covers deep and dark themes in a compelling and highly engaging manner. Be prepared to be taken on a thrilling adventure that delves into the very essence of what makes us human...' - Professor Ahmed Hankir, Consultant Psychiatrist, author of The Breakthrough

"A beautifully written and engaging psychological thriller that will keep you thinking long after the final page. Paul Crawford’s The Wonders of Doctor Bent is a gripping exploration of mental health, morality, and the human psyche. With impeccable prose and a thought-provoking plot, this dark literary thriller not only captivates fans of the genre but also offers profound value to those with lived experience of or an interest in mental health, shedding light on the complexities of compassion and accountability." - Dr David Crepaz-Keay, Mental Health Foundation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved the book! The Wonders of Doctor Bent is an engaging and entertaining novel. Paul Crawford has created two memorable central characters, and draws on his own real-life experience of health humanities and creative practice to draw us into his vividly realised version of life in the contemporary English midlands.” - Professor James Moran, Professor of Modern English and Drama, The University of Nottingham

"A brilliantly written thriller which draws us into the dire consequences of adverse childhood experiences. It poignantly reveals the potential for recovery." - Gene Beresin MD, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

“A moving tale of loss and love. Jason Hemp breaks down after his perfect brother is murdered and Dr Bent, an imperfect, thrill-seeking, motorcycle-riding healer, fights to transform the humiliating state of the public services. His revolutionary changes are undermined, and he is left wondering what it is all for, and resolves to repair his own dark wounds...” - Kam Bhui CBE, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Oxford

The Wonders of Doctor Bent is out 25th February and available to pre-order at Amazon, WHSmith, Foyles, Waterstones, Cranthorpe Millner, and all good bookshops.