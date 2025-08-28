A charity clay shoot has raised a phenomenal £19,304 for a vital charity.

The event, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, welcomed more than 25 teams of four shots per team, consisting of both locals and people who had travelled from afar.

“This was an absolutely incredible amount – thank you so much to everyone involved for your invaluable support,” said Shannon from Prostate Cancer UK. “We truly appreciate it.”

Organised by the Forest of Bowland Moorland Group and held at the Abbeystead Estate, the event also included a pool shoot, a have-a-go stand, and an auction and raffle.

Gamekeepers from the Forest of Bowland group were able to meet up with a representative from Prostate Cancer UK, who received the cheque on the charity’s behalf.

A Forest of Bowland Moorland Group spokesperson said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all sponsors of the prizes, auction, raffle, lucky dip and bar and of course, everyone who came out to both support and to help on the day.

"We couldn’t have raised this phenomenal amount without a lot of hard work by all involved – and thank you to the Abbeystead Estate for hosting this event.”

Generous contributors for auction and shoot prizes included the Abbeystead Estate, The Inn at Whitewell, Bank House Fishery, and local artists John Clarke and Jason Lowes. The have-a-go stand was supported by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

The Forest of Bowland Moorland Group has been set up to “give a voice to the workforce on the ground who make the moors the way you see them today”.