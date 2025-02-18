A string of award nominations sets up SBS for success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retrofit decarbonisation contractor Sustainable Building Services Ltd (SBS) is proud to have been shortlisted for an impressive six awards across two major industry events – the Building Communities Awards by EEM and The Retrofit Academy Awards 2025.

This latest recognition underscores SBS’ continued leadership in the sector as it prioritises delivering high quality services, alleviating fuel poverty, improving health and wellbeing, and enhancing living conditions through retrofit efforts.SBS has been recognised for Contractor of the Year at both the Building Communities Awards and The Retrofit Academy Awards.

Additionally, at the Building Communities Awards, it has been shortlisted for Employee Development and Refurbishment Project of the Year. At The Retrofit Academy Awards, it has been shortlisted for Best Retrofit Employer and Best Social Housing-led Retrofit Programme, for its £22m project in partnership with Rykneld Homes.

This project is delivering large scale decarbonisation measures to 640 properties, enhancing energy efficiency and improving living conditions for residents.These prestigious awards celebrate organisations that drive excellence, innovation and social impact in the built environment.

Gary Lawson and Derek Horrocks of SBS, claiming the Best Retrofit Employer of the Year Award at the Retrofit Academy Awards 2024

With a 40% increase in entries for the Building Communities Awards this year, SBS’ multiple shortlistings highlight its leading role in the sector through the delivery of large-scale retrofit projects and its investment in its people and communities.Gary Lawson, managing director at SBS, said: “We are proud to see our team’s dedication recognised across multiple categories. Sustainability, energy efficiency and social value remain at the heart of everything we do.

"We are at the forefront of this sector, committed to creating healthier, more energy-efficient homes.“Our projects aim to support government bodies, local authorities, registered social housing providers, private landlords and individual households in pursuing low and net zero ambitions. We believe it is through collaboration and dedicated teamwork that we achieve our mission of alleviating fuel poverty, improving health and wellbeing, and enhancing living conditions.

"To be shortlisted in every category we entered is an incredible achievement and a reflection of our industry leading approach to retrofit delivery, our investment in our workforce, and our commitment to putting people first – both within our team and the communities we serve.”

With a long-standing reputation for delivering high quality retrofit solutions, SBS continues to set the standard in energy efficiency, supporting the UK’s transition to net zero housing. This year’s nominations build on a history of success, with SBS winning two awards at last year’s Retrofit Academy Awards and securing a runner-up position at the Building Communities Awards.

If successful in the Retrofit Contractor of the Year Award at the Retrofit Academy Awards 2025, SBS will achieve a remarkable hat-trick, claiming the accolade in three consecutive years – an achievement that underscores its consistent excellence and leadership in the sector.

The winners of the Building Communities Awards 2025 will be announced in March while The Retrofit Academy Awards ceremony will also take place in March at Futurebuild.To find out more about Sustainable Building Services visit www.sustainablebuildinguk.com