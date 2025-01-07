A Hot New Look for Beach House Blackpool in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beach House Blackpool is taking a little winter break and will be back open just in time for Valentine’s Day with a stunning new dining area and stylish transformations throughout. What’s not to love?

Blackpool’s favourite seaside bistro and bar will close its famous doors after Sunday 12 January and reopen on Wednesday 12 February to allow for a month-long refurbishment plan that will incorporate an elegantly elevated dining area and sumptuous new bar seating, all finished in lush new fabrics and always keeping that laid back luxe feel.

The refurbishment project will blend Beach House’s signature chilled vibe with stylish new features to delight both returning guests and newcomers alike. Owners Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian said: “Here at Beach House Blackpool we are always keen to stay ahead of the curve, and this latest renovation is just another part of our continuing commitment to offering the very best to our customers – from our food and drink choices to our overall aesthetic of a welcoming haven of relaxation that connects to the natural beauty of the landscape. We work very closely with a team of local contractors, including joiners, electricians and upholsterers, to keep things fresh and interesting at Beach House and always with a mind to our incredible location.

“We have thrilling new plans for 2025 with even more to be revealed over the coming months! This year, in particular, we have found that working collaboratively with other organisations and venues across the resort has contributed to increased bookings from both local residents and visitors. This collaboration has included being a big part of key events in the town such as the World Fireworks Championships, the Blackpool Air Show, Blackpool Illuminations and Christmas By the Sea, as well as working alongside major attractions and venues. So watch this space to see what comes next!”

Feel-good food is also always on the menu at Beach House, with the sizzling winter dishes still available from the February reopening right through to Spring due to popular demand. There will still be time to tuck into mouthwatering Mediterranean inspired plates such as whole wild Lobster, gorgeously garlic-infused Moules Frittes, freshly Woodfired Pizzas handcrafted to order or a succulent Tomahawk steak, all expertly fired in the Josper oven by Executive Chef Diego Martinez and his talented team. And don’t forget the decadent home-made desserts, cool cocktails and much more, all waiting to dazzle your tastebuds. Delicious.

It’s the perfect place for date night this Valentine’s Day too. Turn up the heat and enjoy an extra special sharing menu with a spicy Mediterranean twist as the bubbles chill on ice and the sun sets over the sea… More details to be revealed soon, so keep checking our socials for updates. You can book your Valentine’s date now by visiting www.beachhouseblackpool.co.uk and hit the BOOK NOW button.

Love to take your doggies out with you? The new refurb will still be dog friendly – perfect for popping in with your pooch for piping hot coffee and tasty snacks or even a lazy weekend breakfast after roaming the glorious Blackpool sands. Well-behaved dogs are welcome in the bar area and on the terrace, with the conservatory still reserved for diners who prefer to relax without furry companions.

Want to get even more involved in this vibrant bistro and bar? Beach House is always on the lookout for friendly and fabulous people to join the family. Cheryl says: “During our closed period our hardworking team will be enjoying a well-deserved break with some taking advantage of the much-needed time off after the busy Christmas period to go on holiday and visit family and friends, while others will return to their university studies and will be welcomed back again with open arms throughout the year. We are always keen to welcome new members so please email [email protected] for more info if you are interested. We can’t wait to meet you!”

· Beach House Blackpool will close at on Sunday 12 January at 10pm and reopen on Wednesday 12 February at 12noon.

· Please note – To make a reservation for any date from 12 February you can book anytime, so please visit www.beachhouseblackpool.co.uk and make a booking via the Book Now button.

· Phone lines will not be manned and email enquiries will not be regularly monitored during the closure.

· Check Beach House Blackpool’s social media channels for exciting updates on the renovation and further info on the special Valentine’s Menu at:

Instagram - @beachhouseb

Facebook - Beach House Bistro & Bar Blackpool

X - @BeachhouseB

TikTok - @beachhouseb

Beach House Blackpool is located at Festival House, Promenade, Blackpool, and is open from Sunday to Thursday from 12noon to 11pm, Friday and Saturday 12noon to 1am.

· Lazy breakfasts will also be served at Beach House on Saturdays & Sundays from 15 February from 9am to 11.30am.

For further information and reservations, please call Beach House Blackpool on 01253 749899, visit www.beachhouseblackpool.co.uk or email [email protected]