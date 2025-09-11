25 years of Cinderbarrow Miniature Railway
The society uses their members and its own locomotives to pull the passenger carriages from our station and around their extensive railway tracks including passing through the level crossing and past the signal box.
The anniversary marks moving from their founding at Steam Town at Carnforth to their current location at Cinderbarrow, Yealand Redmayne, Lancashire. The move to the present location involved enormous amount of work by the members into transforming a disused quarry, filled with waste rubble, into a first-class miniature railway and an extensive picnic site with picnic tables.
The Society is currently designing and constructing a raised railway track for 3.5- and 5-inch gauge locomotives and carriages with the advantages of allowing the engine drivers to control the locomotives in an upright sitting position.
The society manages the maintain of the picnic site but also, in conjunction with the council, manages and maintenance the wooded areas surrounding the Cinderbarrow Picnic Site.
The Society will be providing train rides for the public on Sundays throughout October, subject to the vagaries of the weather and is open to new member who are interested in model engineering and trains.
www.LMMES.co.uk