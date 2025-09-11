25 years of Cinderbarrow Miniature Railway

Lancaster & Morecambe Model Engineering Society is celebrating 25 years of operating the Cinderbarrow Miniature Railway which provides train rides for the public on their railway track at Cinderbarrow Picnic Site through the summer on Sundays and advertised holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The society uses their members and its own locomotives to pull the passenger carriages from our station and around their extensive railway tracks including passing through the level crossing and past the signal box.

The anniversary marks moving from their founding at Steam Town at Carnforth to their current location at Cinderbarrow, Yealand Redmayne, Lancashire. The move to the present location involved enormous amount of work by the members into transforming a disused quarry, filled with waste rubble, into a first-class miniature railway and an extensive picnic site with picnic tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Society is currently designing and constructing a raised railway track for 3.5- and 5-inch gauge locomotives and carriages with the advantages of allowing the engine drivers to control the locomotives in an upright sitting position.

User (UGC) Submitted

The society manages the maintain of the picnic site but also, in conjunction with the council, manages and maintenance the wooded areas surrounding the Cinderbarrow Picnic Site.

The Society will be providing train rides for the public on Sundays throughout October, subject to the vagaries of the weather and is open to new member who are interested in model engineering and trains.

www.LMMES.co.uk