Zoo near Lancaster expands popular ‘wild’ courses to adults

Coming out of the pandemic, the success of their bespoke on-site classroom and inaugural Summer Ranger Clubs for the under-11s have enabled even more activities for inquisitive small eyes, ears, fingers and minds.

But to beat the 9-to-5 blues, Sundays and Mondays throughout October have suddenly got a whole lot wilder for the grown-ups too. With the kids back at school, the zoo is offering a variety of adults-only workshops for the very first time in its thirty year history.

“The idea had been building for a while, but, like many attractions, we were feeling our way out of two years of lockdown, disruption, and uncertainty,” explains zoo founder Jo Marsden.

Fancy a go at some hands-on zookeeping?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The children’s Summer Ranger Clubs have proved such a success, allowing children the freedom to mix, explore and experience nature close up, that we’re scheduling more for October half-term due to demand!

“When parents came to collect their kids, we heard more and more of them saying wistfully: ‘I wish there was something like this for grown-ups!’

"The chance to keep learning, socialising and having fun is vital for adults too, yet all too often is something that gradually drops away.

"We asked visitors what they’d like the opportunity to do, and realised, like the zoo’s giant millipede, the idea definitely had legs!”

The copurses run throughout October.

In keeping with the zoo’s ethos, each day is guaranteed to be inclusive, hands-on, stimulating, and offering exclusive access to normally off-limits areas of the zoo.

A different day course will run every Sunday and Monday throughout October up to half-term (which sees the return of Ranger courses for smaller participants, plus the zoo’s traditional Halloween spectacular antics!).

Starting from £90, each day course runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm and includes refreshments, lunch and all equipment.

With numbers limited to eight per course for a truly up close and personal experience, advance booking is required.

What's on offer?

Keeping Herps Happy (practical reptile keeping): Sunday 2nd October

Exotic Animal Photography: Monday 3rd October

Creating Mini gardens and Terrariums: Sunday 9th October

Hands-on Zookeeping: Monday 10th October

Art (capturing animals using traditional materials): Sunday 16th October

Art (using animals environments, tracks, and materials): Monday 17th October

“Getting everything devised and prepared has been a challenge, but we’ve had so much interest, we didn’t want to miss the lovely autumn window,” added Jo.

“All the keepers are really excited too; it’s another positive step forward for the zoo in the community. It came out of listening to our visitors, and we hope it paves the way for more to come, so any more ideas - just let us know!”

For details and pre-booking, go to www.wildlifeoasis.co.uk and check out ‘Lakeland Wildlife Oasis’ on Facebook for updates on all zoo activities and inhabitants.

Lakeland Wildlife Oasis was founded by Dave and Jo Marsden in 1992 and is run by a registered charity, the Lakeland Trust for National Sciences, on the A6 at Hale, Milnthorpe, LA7 7FE.