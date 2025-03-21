Young groundsperson wins top award for his work at Lancaster University

A Lancaster groundsperson has been recognised for their outstanding contribution to the industry at a prestigious ceremony.

Thomas Heppell-Mooney, groundsperson at Lancaster University, was named Young Groundsperson of the Year at the Grounds Management Association (GMA) Industry Awards 2025, which took place at Anfield, the iconic home of Liverpool Football Club.

The event celebrates excellence in grounds management across professionals and volunteers, highlighting the unsung heroes who ensure playing surfaces are in top condition year-round.

Thomas said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to be recognised with this award. I’ve always had a passion for grounds management. I initially started volunteering at different grounds, then got an opportunity as an apprentice at Lancaster University. I haven’t looked back.

Thomas Heppell-Mooney collects his award.

"For any young people looking to get into the industry, I’d definitely recommend it. Every day you’re learning new things and hard work is rewarded. There is also a clear career progression. I can’t wait to continue working my way up the ladder.”

Geoff Webb, CEO of the Grounds Management Association, added: “The GMA Industry Awards is a celebration of the talented professionals and volunteers in our industry. The dedication and skill of people like Thomas makes sport possible at all levels.

"Winning this award is a fantastic achievement, so we celebrate those who go above and beyond to maintain the highest standards, and Thomas is a fantastic example of the up-and-coming talent we have in this sector.

“We also want to acknowledge the many independent schools and universities where grounds staff make a real difference. These institutions rely on dedicated professional teams dedicated to maintaining high-level sporting facilities.

"Their commitment ensures students can develop their skills on top quality surfaces, and their contribution to the industry is invaluable.”

The awards mark the start of #GroundsWeek 2025, the GMA’s annual campaign to shine a light on the importance of the industry and encourage more people to explore careers in groundskeeping. With 15% of the current workforce set to retire in the next three years, the GMA is focused on attracting new talent and providing pathways into the sector through training and qualifications.

For more information about the GMA and careers in grounds management, visit www.thegma.org.uk