You could own this rural pub near Carnforth up for sale for £675,000

It’s a double-fronted, two-storey property with a stylish al fresco dining area to the rear, and private parking for around 40 vehicles, bordering open farmland.

The pub occupies a prominent location on the A683, being the sole public house in the rural village of Tunstall in the Lune Valley.

The property was refurbished by the current owner in 2016 and provides a stylish and contemporary customer experience in a rural setting.

The Lunesdale Arms in Tunstall.

To the right hand side is a split level, open-plan dining restaurant providing 80 covers.

There is a central servery and to the centre of the property is a lounge bar and public bar with feature wood burning stove, providing a further 20 covers.

Double doors lead to a snooker/games room with carpeted floor.

To the rear is a catering kitchen with a range of stainless steel catering equipment and walk in fridge and freezer rooms, dry store, office, cellar and toilets.

Inside the Lunesdale Arms.

The first floor is home to private living accommodation comprising three bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen, office and bathroom.

The pub is being marketed as an attractive and well-equipped freehold freehouse which is being sold as a result of the vendors' desire to retire.

The current operation offers a "British take on a Mediterranean menu" but the property is versatile enough to interest many other trading styles.

The latest financial figures from March 31 2022 show a net turnover of £615,536, slightly down on pre-pandemic levels.

Inside the Lunesdale Arms.