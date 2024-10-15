Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spirits firm based in Lancaster has launched tours of its grain-to-glass distillery and newly built whisky distillery.

Housed alongside the multi -award winning Lancaster Brewery, The Lancaster Spirits Company is a grain-to-glass distillery, using decades of brewing know-how and painstaking distilling process, to produce premium quality, small-batch gins, vodkas and most recently, whisky.

The team are now ready to open up the site to visitors keen to enjoy a “tasting journey” through the complexities of gin, vodka and whisky production.

Unlike most, the distillery has taken an exceptionally unusual and challenging approach to creating its base grain spirit, by distilling from its own specially concocted beer made using a secret blend of wheat and rye grains, a 200-year-old Lancastrian live yeast and water drawn from an artesian well.

Christopher Pateman, commercial manager, and Joan Casals, head distiller at Lancaster Spirits Company. Photo by Yasming Platt

This “made not mixed” approach to its white spirits means that to produce a single drop of Lancaster Spirits Company product takes a minimum of five weeks of painstaking work.

During the tour, you will learn about every aspect of the spirit-making process from milling, mashing, fermentation, distillation, and maturation.

Tasting tours are run in groups of up to 12 people on selected dates.

Private tours can be booked by prior arrangement.

Each tour lasts for around an hour and includes samples of Lancaster Spirits Co’s craft spirits – gin, vodka, new-make spirit, and a cask sample of their maturing single malt.

Tour places are £22 per adult and are open to guests aged 18+ only.

To book a tour visit https://lancasterspirits.co.uk/

Tours of Lancaster Brewery are also available and can be booked at https://www.lancasterbrewery.co.uk/