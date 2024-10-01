You can have your say on plans for a new McDonald’s drive-thru in Carnforth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The proposed site is located off the M6, next to the existing Porsche Centre and a new employment/commercial development that is currently under construction.
The multi-million pound investment would create around 120 new jobs, with market-leading career progression opportunities.
Recognising the importance of community consultation, McDonald’s has launched an online community consultation where they are seeking the views of local residents on the proposals for Carnforth.
As part of this, an online portal has been launched with further detail about the proposals, alongside a newsletter that has been distributed to local homes and businesses.
The community consultation will run for two weeks, closing on October 11. The views of local residents and nearby businesses will help inform how McDonald’s progress plans for the new restaurant.
The portal can be accessed at https://mcdonaldsconsultation.co.uk/carnforth/
Oliver Rebeiro, senior acquisitions surveyor at McDonald's, said: “We are excited to start sharing our plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant to the local community. This development would deliver around 120 new, local jobs, and provide a multi-million pound investment into the local economy, at a time of economic uncertainty.
“We are confident that residents and local businesses will recognise the value of greater choice, and the benefits of having a reliable and convenient restaurant from a recognised brand serving food at reasonable prices.
“We are looking forward to working closely with the community and receiving feedback on our plans. We would like to encourage everyone interested to go to our website and make their views known.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.