You can have your say on plans for a new McDonald’s drive-thru in Carnforth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s has launched a public consultation seeking the views of the community on plans for a new drive-thru restaurant in Carnforth.

The proposed site is located off the M6, next to the existing Porsche Centre and a new employment/commercial development that is currently under construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-million pound investment would create around 120 new jobs, with market-leading career progression opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognising the importance of community consultation, McDonald’s has launched an online community consultation where they are seeking the views of local residents on the proposals for Carnforth.

The McDonald's drive-thru in Morecambe.

As part of this, an online portal has been launched with further detail about the proposals, alongside a newsletter that has been distributed to local homes and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community consultation will run for two weeks, closing on October 11. The views of local residents and nearby businesses will help inform how McDonald’s progress plans for the new restaurant.

The portal can be accessed at https://mcdonaldsconsultation.co.uk/carnforth/

Oliver Rebeiro, senior acquisitions surveyor at McDonald's, said: “We are excited to start sharing our plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant to the local community. This development would deliver around 120 new, local jobs, and provide a multi-million pound investment into the local economy, at a time of economic uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are confident that residents and local businesses will recognise the value of greater choice, and the benefits of having a reliable and convenient restaurant from a recognised brand serving food at reasonable prices.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the community and receiving feedback on our plans. We would like to encourage everyone interested to go to our website and make their views known.”

McDonalds has more than 1,450 restaurants across the UK and Ireland, employing around 180,000 people. Opportunities for progression, training and apprenticeships are at the heart of McDonald’s’ offer to the local jobs market.

With more than £43m invested in staff training every year and 700 apprentices currently employed, including through degree level apprenticeships in partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University, McDonald’s are a market leader for investment in people.