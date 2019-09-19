X-Factor’s Jake Quickenden, CBeebies’ Mr Bloom and 90s dance act N-Trance to headline Lancaster Christmas lights switch on

A Hollyoaks actor, CBeebies favourite and 1990s dance act will headline the Lancaster Christmas Lights Switch-on this year.

Jake Quickenden, Mr Bloom and N-Trance will all appear at the annual event in Market Square on Sunday November 24, organised by Lancaster BID.

Jake Quickenden – an actor in TV soap Hollyoaks and two times X-Factor contestant – will sing some of his hits such as Blindfold and Black Mirror.

He is also well known for coming runner up in I’m a Celebrity in 2014 and was the winner of Dancing on Ice in 2018.

Younger audience members can also look forward to an appearance on the main stage by popular CBeebies favourite Mr Bloom, who will be on stage earlier in the afternoon.

Also featuring on the main stage will be one of the biggest selling UK dance acts of the 1990s, N-Trance.

The double platinum selling band have sold more than six million records and will perform some of their renowned top 10 hits such as Set You Free, Staying Alive and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.

The Christmas lights in Market Square will be switched on at 5pm.

CancerCare will also return to the city centre with their annual Santa Dash raising much needed funds to support local families affected by cancer.

Sign up for a short fun run or a more serious 10k race to show your support.

The child who raises the most sponsor money will get to join some of the headline acts on stage to switch on the Market Square Christmas Lights. The Switch On Show marks the launch of the festive season in Lancaster with a programme of events and promotions still being finalised to draw the crowds into the city centre in the run-up to Christmas.

Lancaster On Ice also returns to Dalton Square from Saturday November 23, including for the first time this year a big wheel, as well as the ice skating rink.

Lancaster BID Manager, Tony Johnson, said: “Building on the success of previous years, Lancaster BID is working hard to ensure that the festive season is the most successful yet for the city centre.”

Keep up to date on future announcements at www.VisitLancaster.org.uk.