Available now at Pure Essence Beauty to coincide with World Menopause Day today, Tuesday October 18, the Meno “Pause” reflexology treatment includes a facial, hand and foot reflexology treatment and is aimed ar re-energising and reducing symptoms on a physical, emotional and energetic level.

The menopause is a normal process women go through as they age.

There is no one size fits all, with some woman breezing through with minimal symptoms to others having debilitating physical and emotional symptoms.

Pure Essence in Carnforth is offering a new treatment to help women going through menopause.

Reflexology can be very supportive from peri-menopause to post-menopausal.

This 90-minute treatment works on the key reflexes to help alleviate common side effects such as:

*Supporting metabolism and controlling weight gain

*Regulating body temperature, reducing hot flashes/night sweats

*Reducing fatigue and increasing energy levels

*Stabilising moods and depression

*Restoring sleep patterns

*Calming anxiety and stress

*Supporting lymphatic drainage for fluid retention

*Increasing concentration and easing brain fog

Plus many more.

The treatment is ideally taken once a month, is very calming on the body and guarantees a good night sleep

It costs £75 (90 mins) or £65 a session if booking three or more.

For more information contact Katie at Pure Essence Beauty on 01524 735240 or email [email protected]

Meanwhile, new statistics released this week as part of World Menopause Day show that more must be done to support menopausal women as 90 per cent say workplaces offer no help to those suffering

According to study published in BMC Women’s Health, menopausal women are the fastest growing demographic in the workforce, with almost eight out of 10 currently in work.

Given that most symptoms last around four years from when they first start, it is important that business owners use World Menopause Day to familiarise themselves with the signs and symptoms, as well as the impact these can have on mental health and job performance.

Menopause typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, but around one in 100 women experience it before the age of 40. Considering that almost three quarters of the workforce are aged between 40-64, it is an issue that does not discriminate between industry or sector.

Hot flushes (73%), tiredness or drowsiness (63%) and low mood (48%) are the three most commonly experienced symptoms of menopause in the workplace, with 34% of women admitting they had developed depression and anxiety as a result.

Tina Chander, head of the employment law team at Wright Hassall, said: “The menopause can be a very difficult time for women, especially if they are faced with the prospect of juggling work whilst experiencing symptoms.

“The arrival of World Menopause Day should encourage employers to be mindful of those challenges, introducing policies and familairising the entire workforce with the menopause and what it entails.

“Of the 10% of organisations that do offer support to menopausal women, 5% offer free advice, 3% have policies in place and 3% of line managers have been given training. Whilst this is a start, more needs to be done to increase this figure, so that women’s wellness is adequately protected.

“Whilst the menopause is not a specific protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, if an employee or worker is put at a disadvantage and treated less favourably because of their menopause symptoms, this could be discrimination if related to a protected characteristic, such as age, sex or gender reassignment.