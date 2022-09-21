Lancaster City Council is working with the Lancashire Cyber Foundry to provide a fully-funded two-day workshop for SME business owners to better understand these risks and learn how to put measures in place to mitigate and prevent them.

They will also learn how to build cyber security into the design of any new products or services.

The workshops will take place over two days, October 5 and 12, from 9.30am to 3.30pm at The Storey in Lancaster.

Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox, cabinet member with responsibility for sustainable economic prosperity, said: “Global intelligence suggests that there has been a notable increase in cyber attacks since the Covid-19 pandemic, with hackers using ever more sophisticated ways to access organisations’ systems and networks.

“These fully-funded workshops are an invaluable starting point for any business and are open to all sectors, not just those in the digital sector. Almost every modern business handles data or uses digital technology in some way and we want to ensure that our businesses are equipped with the knowledge they need to operate securely.”

The Lancashire Cyber Foundry (LCF) is an organisation created to share the expertise of Lancaster University with businesses, to prepare them for their digital future. It is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Rebecca Robinson from the LCF said: “The Lancashire Cyber Foundry launched in March 2020, and at this time, it became apparent that many businesses needed to digitally pivot to survive, but most businesses didn’t know how to do this safely and securely.

“We changed our programme to support businesses with their specific innovation needs, whilst redesigning our cyber security programme so we could deliver it online to the businesses that needed it the most.

“So, if you’re a Lancashire based SME that would like to learn more about defending your business, or want to upskill in cyber strategies, come along and join us at our workshop.”

To find out more about the workshop and register email [email protected]