Work to bring a disused Lancaster church back into use as a business and community hub is well under way.

Over the past two years, Churches Conservation Trust and Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce have been working in partnership on plans for a distinctive new co-working enterprise in the heart of Lancaster, based at the historic St John’s Church.

Built by the business community of the city in 1754, St John’s has been closed since 1981; the condition of the building has declined and there is urgent need for repair and a new, sustainable use.

The Chamber at St John’s project will transform the building, with repair and new interventions in the church to create a warm, well-lit space with small private offices and meeting rooms, co-work and hot desks, as well as a café and event space that showcase the distinctive character of the building and the beautiful Georgian joinery.

St John's Church in Lancaster. Photo by Andy Marshall

An extension to the north will provide ancillary spaces for WCs, showers, and a larger meeting room, and the churchyard will be landscaped to provide space in the heart of the city for people and wildlife.

Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce will be based in the church, running the new co-work enterprise and fostering a collaborative community of members.

The Chamber at St John’s will be open to all, whether as a casual visitor using the café or attending an event, or through joining as a member to make the most of the co-work facilities, support and community.

Urgent work to repair the roof, parapet and rainwater goods at St John’s is currently under way, thanks to investment from Historic England and Churches Conservation Trust.

The development of the Chamber at St John’s project to date has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Architectural Heritage Fund and generous donations from local people.

Delivery of the project requires significant further investment; an application for funding will be made to the National Lottery Heritage Fund this autumn and Lancaster City Council has pledged support of £500,000.

If you would like to know more about the project, contact [email protected].

The project team welcomes letters of support from businesses and organisations to help make their case for funding so that St John’s Church can become part of the future of Lancaster.