Work to start on building 76 new homes in ‘absolutely fantastic’ Halton location

A housing developer will start building the first of 76 new homes in Halton within the next few weeks.

Story Homes has released an artist’s impression of some of the homes which will be built on former farmland off Low Road, and say the first residents are due to move in at the end of the year, or early in 2020.

Part of Low Road in the village is currently closed for road infrastructure and sewer works, but is due to re-open on Friday, July 5.

The development called “Halton Grange” will feature a mixture of mews, semi-detached and detached properties in a range of three, four, and five-bedrooms. Story Homes said the development will “boost the supply of new homes and make a positive contribution towards the supply of affordable housing in the area”.

But residents in the village have have expressed concern that new housing developments would increase the risk of flooding.

Sales for Halton Grange will launch at an invite only event on Saturday July 6, prior to general release.

Sales Manager, Clare Wilson said: “We are excited to be opening our third development in Lancaster, Halton Grange, which will feature a beautiful collection of three, four and five-bedroom terraced, semi detached and detached homes, including a couple of bungalows.

“As well as boasting a high specification the exteriors of these homes will complement the existing character of the village and provide open space for use by the whole community.

“The location is absolutely fantastic and in a highly desirable area.

“We are in the first phase of site setup which includes the groundwork, laying down the infrastructure, roads and sewers.

“In a few weeks we will be able to start building the foundations of the first plots, including the show home which will open in winter this year.”

To register for an invite to the launch event please contact sales@storyhomes.co.uk.