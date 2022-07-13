Work starts on new housing site in Lancaster

The £2m development in Slyne Road will be a mixture of two two-bed bungalows and 12 three-bed houses available for shared ownership, and is part of wider development plans for the area.

Helen Spencer, executive director of growth at Great Places, said: “We’re delighted to get work under way on our second Terra Nova scheme. This development will provide much needed affordable homes in the area, offering a mix of homes ideal for families and those looking to downsize.

“Terra Nova has made considerable progress since its launch in 2019. Alongside Slyne Road we will be starting work on two additional sites in the north west over summer, and are in negotiations for several additional sites which will be coming through in the next few months.”

How the new housing in Slyne Road will look.

“Terra Nova Developments Limited are actively seeking development opportunities across the north west in order to build on the growth pipeline. Terra Nova continue to work with our Affordable Development team to support our ambitious growth plans and to tackle the housing crisis by building much-needed affordable homes. ”

Work is scheduled to be completed by March 2023, with handovers expected to start in early 2023.

Sales will be handled by shared ownership specialists Plumlife Sales and prospective customers are able to register their interest by calling 0161 447 5050 or emailing [email protected] They will then be notified when values and a sales launch are confirmed.