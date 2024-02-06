Work starts on major new business site near M6 in Carnforth with Screwfix among firms already lined up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnfield Construction have begun work on the 90,000 sq ft of commercial land located near Junction 35.

The five acres of land north of Kellet Road was acquired by Barnfield Contractors UK with outline planning permission in December 2020.

Pre-lets have been negotiated on units with Cadent, Howdens, Screwfix and Linneaus.

Work has begun on the new business park at Carnforth. Photo: Barnfield Cosntruction

Tracy Clavell-Bate, head of developments and acquisitions at Barnfield, said: "To have secured four occupiers off plan clearly demonstrates the quality of the development and the demand for industrial space in Carnforth.

“The site is connected to and highly visible from the main motorway network, an ideal location for local companies looking to benefit from immediate motorway access whilst still being in close proximity to Carnforth, Morecambe and Lancaster.”

The development will be a phased completion, beginning with the units for Howdens and Screwfix later this year.