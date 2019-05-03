Work starts on Lancaster’s latest student development by the River Lune

Work has started on a new student development in Lancaster’s St George’s Quay following the demolition of the former mill.

A new three block, 419-bed student village is now being constructed on the site.

An artist impression of the new development

London based developers U&I Plc and Development Securities Plc, are delivering the site as a partnership called Luneside East Ltd.

Lancaster City Council says this is part of The Luneside East Regeneration Project, which will create a new quarter of the city with a mix of housing, commercial space, high quality open spaces and walking and cycling routes.

Much of the land along the river Lune in St George’s Quay has already been developed for housing.

The former mill, St George’s Works, {https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/news/former-lancaster-mill-to-be-demolished-on-bonfire-night-1-9418831 was demolished on November 5 2018.}

The former Luneside Works Mill building.

U&I Plc has been contacted for comment.

Photo Neil Cross'Luneside East, which is being demolished to make way for new development