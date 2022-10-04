Work begins on new one and two bed apartments in West End of Morecambe

Placefirst will deliver 42 one and two bed apartments at the £4.5m development.

This scheme will add to the 107 homes that Placefirst has already built in Morecambe, when work began in 2016 near the promenade.

Key members of the Placefirst project team were joined on site by Lancaster City Council and construction partner Tyson Construction to mark the start of the works.

Placefirst representatives and councillors from Lancaster City Council at the Bold Street site.

The scheme will replace a series of terraces and commercial premises on brownfield land. Resident parking and landscaping with integrated planting along Bold Street will feature in the new development, as well as EV charging points, bike storage and photo voltaic panels.

Placefirst worked in partnership with Church Lukas Architects to design the scheme and has appointed Tyson Construction who will use local tradespeople to build the development.

Work is expected to be completed in 2024 and will build on Placefirst’s strong track record in the north west including the iconic Welsh Streets in Liverpool and the recent completion of 53 high-quality apartments at Elevate in Manchester.

How the Bold Street development is expected to look.

Committed to creating quality homes for the single-family rental market, Placefirst manages every aspect of their developments, from the first rental enquiry through to fully managing and maintaining each home and neighbourhood. Each development has a dedicated resident services manager and renters are guaranteed a characterful, well maintained, high-quality home for as long as they like.

Phil Jones, project director at Placefirst, said: “We are delighted to start work on this project in Morecambe. This Bold Street site is a fantastic regeneration opportunity and will bring new life into this area of Morecambe. It’s fantastic to see our portfolio of high quality homes in the north west continue to grow, and we look forward to seeing the scheme develop.”

Coun Cary Matthews, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “After many years of trying to find a solution for this site, I’m pleased to see work starting on these new apartments. Morecambe is a regeneration priority for the council and this new development will be a much-needed improvement.”

Jeremy Whittle, managing director for Tyson Construction, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Placefirst as construction partner for this project.