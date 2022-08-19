Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brought together women from a wide range of industries from across Lancashire and the North West as more than twenty exhibitors showcased their products and services.

Several stands sold out of products and Rose Watkins of Centaur Training reported that she’d had more enquires than at any other event she’d attended.

Two masterclasses by the Intellectual Property Office and Del Parsons Coaching were well attended and guests came away with advice and ideas that they could use in their business.

Pink Link Summer Regional event with Gillian Hyde of Magenta Accountants, Coral Horn of Pink Link, and Ruth Harrison and Justine Moyes of Ribble Valley Gin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were tears and laughter as guest speaker Delight Mapasure shared her story. She had spent seven years as an asylum seeker from Zimbabwe. She saw how English people love sausages and ran with an idea to introduce her beloved Boerwurst to the nation.

Her persistence caught the attention of Costco and through her drive and determination never to be limited she created a six figure success story.

Sam White of Freedom Services couldn’t stand being told what to do so she started her first business at 24 from her sister’s conservatory. She shared her vision for a better working environment and explained how after replacing herself as CEO with a psychologist, profitability has increased by 400 per cent. Staff are invested in the business and this year she is expecting a turnover of £23m.

Coral Horn with Delight Mapasure at the Pink Link event