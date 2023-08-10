The chain, which runs more than 400 stores across the UK, told staff on Thursday that it has hired administrators from PwC to oversee the process.

Wilko currently has stores in Preston, Accrington, Blackburn, Lancaster, Burnley, Cleveleys, Skelmersdale and Nelson.

Chief executive Mark Jackson said the company had received “a significant level of interest” but was “left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action” after being unable to close a deal in time.

In a letter, he said: “Over the past six months Wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan, given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.

“We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that, with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

“We’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now we must do what’s best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators.”

The retailer was founded as a hardware shop in Leicester in 1930, but quickly expanded across the UK, growing into other markets such as garden products and stationery.

Budget retailer Wilko has entered administration after failing to secure a rescue deal (Credit: James Manning/PA Wire)

Wilko has grown to currently run around 400 stores and employ 12,000 workers.

It launched a turnaround plan earlier this year after its sales and shopper footfall came under pressure as consumer budgets were hammered by the rising cost of living.

Wilko said it saw “real progress” in many areas of its plan and made significant cost savings but was unable to improve its finances quickly enough to avoid insolvency.

Wilko currently runs around 400 stores and employs 12,000 workers (Credit: James Manning/PA Wire)

Administrators will now seek out potential buyers for the firm’s store estate and its brand.

The company started looking for a takeover or investment at the start of the year, with advisers from PwC overseeing the process.

It is understood Wilko held talks with private equity firms Gordon Brothers, which owns Laura Ashley, and Alteri as it sought funding to keep it afloat, but was unable to strike a deal.

Nadine Houghton, national officer at the GMB union, said: “The 12,000 Wilko workers now facing potential redundancy will take little solace that, with better management, the situation that has befallen Wilko was, sadly, entirely avoidable.

“GMB has been told time and time again how warnings were made that Wilko was in a prime position to capitalise on the growing bargain retailer market, but simply failed to grasp this opportunity.”

The homeware chain was due to take over a large unit on the ground floor of the Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool.

Wilko agreed a 15-year lease with Blackpool Council in February 2021, but on August 3, the family owned company said it had filed a “notice of intention” to appoint administrators.

Blackpool Council said it was assessing its options following the announcement by the company.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the situation surrounding Wilko and their recent issuance of notice to appoint administrators.

“Whilst the extent of their insolvency procedure remains unclear, the successful delivery of the phase two project at the Houndshill remains a top priority for the council, and we are in discussions with the tenant to ratify their long-term position within the town centre.