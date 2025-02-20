Wickes helps build hope for Lancaster neurological charity

After a five-year search, Lancaster's Neuro Drop In Centre, a vital charity supporting individuals and families facing neurological conditions, has finally found a home, marking a major milestone in its mission to serve the community.

This exciting development has been given a further boost by a generous donation from the Wickes store in Lancaster, which donated 10 sheets of plasterboard to the charity's new home project.

The plasterboard will be crucial in transforming the space into a welcoming centre for those affected by conditions like MS, Parkinson's, Strokes, Dementia, Epilepsy and acquired brain injury.

Laura Duncalf, charity manager at Neuro Drop In Centre in Lancaster, said: “We are thrilled to be embarking on our new build project at Hornbeam Road in Lancaster, creating a warm and inclusive space for those affected by neurological conditions.

Neuro Drop in centre collecting their donation.

"This project is more than just bricks and mortar – it’s about building a supportive community where people can connect, find comfort, and access vital services.

Collaborating with local businesses and organisations is key to making this vision a reality. The generosity of companies like Wickes, through their kind donations, helps us take significant steps toward completing this much-needed facility. Together, we are creating a place where everyone feels welcome and supported."

Mark Swindlehurst, store manager at Wickes Lancaster, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support this local charity to help kickstart the renovation for their new centre. We know the centre will make a real difference to many people in Lancaster, so we are proud to be able to contribute.

"It’s fantastic to see the community come together to create such an important space, and we can’t wait to see it come to life and start making a positive impact for those who need it most.”

For more information, visit www.wickes.co.uk/communityprogramme