Welcome off-season boost for businesses thanks to council grant for Morecambe Punk Festival

Morecambe Town Council has awarded a grant of £5,000 to help Morecambe Punk Festival increase its capacity and attract more leading bands – in turn helping raise visitor numbers for the already popular festival to provide a welcome off-season boost for the resort’s hospitality businesses.

Morecambe’s annual celebration of everything punk brings together the self-styled ‘community of like-minded misfits’ from across the country, Europe and north America.

The influx of visitors between November 13 and 16 is anticipated to provide a welcome boost to local accommodation and hospitality providers at a traditionally quieter time of year.

Coun Lee Bradbury, chair of Morecambe Town Council’s festivals and events committee, said: “When awarding event grants, we’re looking for opportunities that can deliver benefits for the wider community. Extending the season or creating moments to draw visitors in outside of the main summer tourist season is really important for supporting our local hospitality sector and the local economy.

Morecambe Punk Festival.

"We want people to consider Morecambe as a year-round destination, and events like Morecambe Punk Festival, Morecambe Poetry Festival, and Baylight (to name a few) help build that reputation and achieve that.”

Caroline and Lee Wood, organisers of Morecambe Punk Festival, said: “This will be the 9th Morecambe Punk Festival and each year the demand has continued to grow.

"We sold out last year’s event – which was also supported by Morecambe Town Council – so this year we’ve increased our capacity by 15% to accommodate another 250 punks, all of whom stay in local B and Bs, hotels or accommodation, and spend in Morecambe’s pubs, shops and eateries.

"We are grateful to Morecambe Town Council for helping make this possible and recognising the value Morecambe Punk Festival brings to the town.”

Morecambe Punk Festival takes place November 13-16, opening with a free gig on the Thursday night.

Sham69, The Exploited, and Peter & The Test Tube Babies headline the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.

The event has already virtually sold out, with just a handful of tickets for Sunday night available from See Tickets.

Find out more about Morecambe Punk Festival at morecambepunkfestival.com