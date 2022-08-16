Weekend closures to take place on M6 near Lancaster as part of £1.7m bridge repairs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £1.7m National Highways project will tackle recurring potholes in the motorway carriageways on Whittingham Lane and Stubbins Lane bridges between junction 32 and junction 33 of the motorway north of Preston.

The two bridge deck refurbishment schemes will include full re-waterproofing, concrete repairs and the replacement of bridge joints – mechanisms which allow the bridges to expand and contract safely during changes in the weather.

A new central reservation safety barrier will also be constructed on each bridge alongside new surfacing, white lining and road studs.

The bridges carry the M6 over two local roads, including Stubbins Lane, pictured from the northbound M6.

The month-long project starts on Wednesday September 7 and will be completed in early October.

The planned closures include:

* Full (9pm to 5am) – overnight closures of the northbound carriageway between junction 32 and junction 33 on Wednesday 7, Thursday 8 and Monday 26 September

* Four consecutive weekend closures of the southbound carriageway between junction 33 to junction 32 from 9pm each Friday to 5am the following Monday from Friday September 9

The view of the M6 from Whittingham Lane.

* Short sections of 9pm to 5am overnight lane closures along both the northbound and southbound carriageways in the vicinity of the bridges during the week

* A single weekend closure of both Whittingham Lane near Broughton and Stubbins Lane near Garstang under the motorway

* A 50mph speed limit will be in place along short sections of the motorway in the vicinity of the two bridges.

National Highways project manager Frank Jamieson said: “Given their location between junctions 32 and 33 we’ve taken the opportunity to do the two bridges at the same time – limiting the disruption of roadworks to motorway users.

“We will be closing carriageways for this work overnight or at weekends but there’s a very good diversion along the A6 between Broughton near junction 32 and Galgate at junction 33.”