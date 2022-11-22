United Utilities have informed residents in the Primrose area by post that they will be carrying out the work this week, and have warned that some water discolouration may occur if they need to switch off the supply for a short time.

Roads will remain open during the work, which will be carried out between 8am and 6pm until Sunday.

The meters will help to find and repair leaks, as well as give a better understanding of how much water customers are using.

Water meters are currently being installed in parts of Lancaster.

United Utilities said that once the meters are installed, residents will continue to be charged the same as they are now paying.

However, they will start to compare the amount of water used by households against their exisiting fixed bills and charge whatever is the lowest amount.