Warehouse demolition forms part of plans for new student flats in Lancaster city centre

Plans to demolish a warehouse as part of a larger scheme to building new studio flats for students in Lancaster city centre have been submitted to the city council.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Wheatfield Street in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street ViewWheatfield Street in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View
Lancaster businessman Khaldoun Jayousi of Eco Property Development Global Ltd has applied for part retrospective permission to knock down the existing J Wedlake and Son warehouse in Wheatfield Street.

A new three-storey building comprising 16 one-bed studios for student accommodation would be developed in its place under Mr Jayousi’s plans, along with another three-storey block for eight one-bed studios, as well as associated parking.

The site is a former engineering works situated close to the junction with Meeting House Lane and next to the four storey St James Court complex. It is also close to Lancaster railway station as well as the city centre.

The overall site was initially given outline planning permission by the city council at the end of 2021.

