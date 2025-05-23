Vue cinema in Lancaster put up for sale for at least £4.25m
Portland Leisure Advisers are marketing the venue, which was built in 2001, on behalf of Vue.
They have been instructed to seek offers in excess of £4,250,000.
The multiplex was let to Vue Entertainment Ltd on a 25-year lease from June 15 2006, providing six years unexpired and meaning the cinema would remain in occupation for at least that time.
The venue would be available on a freehold basis, with rent currently at £835,088 per year and five-yearly rent reviews.
The next review is due June 15 2026, when the rent will rise to a minimum of £968,016 per year.
The purpose-built six-screen multiplex cinema has 1,574 seats.
In addition to the cinema, the site includes two kiosk units and a retail unit and public house – the latter both sold off on long leases.
The cinema spans four levels, with the ground floor and three upper floors housing six double-height auditoria, a public foyer, box office, catering and toilet facilties.
A passenger lift provides access to all floors.
As one of the UK’s leading cinema operators, Vue has 92 sites – and 225 globally.
The company posted an annual revenue of £274.6m in 2023.