Vue cinema in Lancaster put up for sale for at least £4.25m

Vue in Lancaster is up for sale.

Lancaster’s six-screen Vue cinema has been put up for sale for a minimum of £4.25m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portland Leisure Advisers are marketing the venue, which was built in 2001, on behalf of Vue.

They have been instructed to seek offers in excess of £4,250,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multiplex was let to Vue Entertainment Ltd on a 25-year lease from June 15 2006, providing six years unexpired and meaning the cinema would remain in occupation for at least that time.

The venue would be available on a freehold basis, with rent currently at £835,088 per year and five-yearly rent reviews.

The next review is due June 15 2026, when the rent will rise to a minimum of £968,016 per year.

The purpose-built six-screen multiplex cinema has 1,574 seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the cinema, the site includes two kiosk units and a retail unit and public house – the latter both sold off on long leases.

The cinema spans four levels, with the ground floor and three upper floors housing six double-height auditoria, a public foyer, box office, catering and toilet facilties.

A passenger lift provides access to all floors.

As one of the UK’s leading cinema operators, Vue has 92 sites – and 225 globally.

The company posted an annual revenue of £274.6m in 2023.