Volunteers help clean up Morecambe beach

The event was led by centre manager Craig Allen, and together the group of volunteers collected 15 bags of litter from the beach between the Battery and the Stone Jetty.

The Arndale Centre team was joined by representatives from Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe RNLI.

They are now looking forward to arranging more litter picking events and beach cleans in the near future and would love local people to get involved.

Pictured from left: Adam (Morecambe RNLI crew), Tom (Morecambe Town Council), Fiona (Arndale Morecambe Bay), Ewa (AM Services Group) and Craig Allen (centre manager, Arndale Morecambe Bay).