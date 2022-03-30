Volunteers help clean up Morecambe beach
Morecambe Arndale Centre this week held a beach clean event as part of its commitment to Keep Britain Tidy's 'Great British Spring Clean'.
The event was led by centre manager Craig Allen, and together the group of volunteers collected 15 bags of litter from the beach between the Battery and the Stone Jetty.
The Arndale Centre team was joined by representatives from Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe RNLI.
They are now looking forward to arranging more litter picking events and beach cleans in the near future and would love local people to get involved.
As part of their pledge to recycle more and to be ever more sustainable, they now have a supply of biodegradable bin bags. If any Arndale customers can spare half an hour to do some litter picking they can contact a member of the Arndale security or cleaning team and they will provide them with a free bag.