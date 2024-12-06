Vegan drinks firm joins new trend of rural co-working with office space in market town near Lancaster

A serviced co-working and office space in a rural idyll is experiencing rising demand from freelancers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and people who work from home.

Located on the Underley Estate, near Kirkby Lonsdale, Herdwork opened in 2019 as part of the Business Centre in the picturesque Lune Valley.

Herdwork offers various membership packages, including flexible hot desking, dedicated desks, personal offices, and bookable meeting rooms.

Phil Pease, owner of Underley, said: “Last month we had 18 new people trial the space as part of our ‘Welcome Wednesday’. And we also had Blendsmiths, a rapidly expanding Lancashire-based business, join us a part of our co-working community.”

Founded in 2018 by childhood friends Chris Farnworth and Ryan Moore, Blendsmiths specialises in premium vegan drinks made with natural, globally sourced ingredients. Now offering 15 unique blends, the company supplies 1,000 UK outlets and 300 stockists across 17 European countries. Their products are ideal for coffee lovers seeking low - or no - caffeine alternatives.

Chris Farnworth, co-founder of Blendsmiths, said: "We are excited to start our chapter of growth at Herdwork. The combination of excellent modern amenities and being surrounded by beautiful countryside means it’s a pleasure to come to work. The location also champions our Lancashire roots and our pride in having a rural office base."

"Our customers start their day with caffeine but look for no or low-caffeine drinks later to avoid downsides. It reflects a growing awareness of how our diet impacts health," Chris explained.

He added: "As curious foodies, Ryan and I blend natural ingredients to create unique, flavourful taste experiences. Our signature blends include a premium range of speciality hot chocolates, as well as Japanese Matcha, Masala Chai, Turmeric & Cinnamon and Beetroot & Ginger – all delicious on their own or with plant-based milks."

Blendsmiths joins other growing businesses at Herdwork, including Wilderness England (tailor-made adventure holidays) and JRB Systems (electrical solutions).

For more information about Herdwork, email [email protected] or visit www.underleyestate.com/work/herdwork/

For details about Blendsmiths and their products, visit blendsmiths.com