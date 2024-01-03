Updated student flats plan for former Lancaster warehouse site to go before council

Updated plans for new student flats at a former engineering warehouse site in Lancaster go before city councillors next week.

Lancaster-based Eco Property Development Global Ltd want to redevelop the former J Wedlake and Son warehouse site in Wheatfield Street.

The latest plan includes new proposals for a partly three-storey and single-story building connected to the demolished and redeveloped warehouse.

The planning application is partly retrospective for the demolition work and also for the construction of a new three-storey building with 16 one-bedroom student studios and another building with eight one-bed student studios.

Wheatfield Street in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View

A previous plan last year by the developer raised some concerns about noise and dealing with potential land contamination at the old engineering site. However, the council report says these concerns have now been addressed.

The council planning report states: “This structure is proposed to match, in form and scale, the warehouse now demolished. As with the previously-approved schemes, there will be a three-storey flat roof angle-profiled, zinc-clad element to the southern elevation. The plan also includes installation of two dormers to the southern roof slope, roof-lights and solar panels.

“In addition, a new part three-storey and part single-storey building is also proposed (as previously approved) at the western boundary fronting Wheatfield Street, with a further eight student studios and a management office.

“A single-storey building will then link between the front and rear buildings.”