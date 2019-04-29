Up to 750 new homes and retail unit plan for farmland near Lancaster University

Proposals to build 750 new homes and a new retail unit near Lancaster University have been revealed.

Gladman Developments Ltd has submitted a scoping opinion to Lancaster City Council for the demolition of Low Hill cottage and the construction of up to 750 dwellings, a retail unit and the creation of open spaces and recreational routes on land off Bailrigg Lane.

Chesire based Gladman said the two main site access points would be Bailrigg Lane and Hala Hill.

It is proposed that vehicular access will be from a short extension of Lancaster University’s Health Innovation Campus spine road, which is currently under construction).

The scoping document states: “Draft Policy SG1 identifies South Lancaster as a Broad Location for Growth – known as Bailrigg Garden Village. The entirety of the Land at Bailrigg Lane is located within this broad location. Upon adoption of the emerging Local Plan, the principle of a Garden Village to the south of Lancaster will be established.

The emerging policy sets out the Key Principles for developing the site, which will be key considerations in the determination of planning applications. However, the final Bailrigg Garden Village allocation will be supported by the Lancaster South Area Action Plan with formal consultation programmed for autumn 2019.

“Draft Policy SP4 describes the promotion of Bailrigg Garden Village as a priority for the council, given its potential to deliver and support sustainable economic growth.

“Draft policy SP6 requires that 1,655 of the total 3,500 dwellings to be built in Bailrigg Garden Village be delivered in the plan period to 2034.”