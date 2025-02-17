Unique shopping and art experience still going strong after 20 years in Lancaster

Bringing a unique shopping experience offering design-led gifts and contemporary art to Lancaster was a vision which began 20 years ago and still remains at the very heart of Arteria today.

The store opened on February 20 2005, established by 25-year-old Jane Richardson in a newly renovated 1800s historic shop on Brock Street.

Over the last two decades the business has grown, attracting customers from the local community of Lancaster and further afield, who value high quality, well-designed products, whether for personal use or as a thoughtful gift.

Arteria has evolved with changing tastes, cultural shifts and lifestyle trends, yet has remained steadfast in its commitment to quality and style.

Building good working relationships with niche brands has been key in developing ranges which customers can recognise and trust.

Nigel Brooks from The Bath House says: "Arteria consistently embody the values we pour into every Bath House product – craftmanship, quality and authenticity. As makers of fragrance and natural vegan skincare, it’s incredibly rewarding to work with a team that truly understands and represents what we stand for.”

Firmly dedicated to British handmade craft and contemporary art, the first floor gallery supports both emerging and established artists, designers and makers, and has hosted almost 100 seasonal exhibitions.

Local artist Patricia Haskey, who has worked with the gallery for the last 14 years, says: “The surrounding local landscapes have provided an unending source of inspiration for my paintings and although my style has evolved over time, the constant is my love of colour.

"Arteria has been a firm supporter of my work and I am very happy to be showing new work in the first exhibition of this important celebratory year.”

A dedicated team of staff working alongside Jane contribute to Arteria’s creative nature, innovative displays and provide the daily warm welcome to regulars and visitors alike.

The Arteria team will mark the milestone with special events throughout 2025.

Jane Richardson, owner and managing director, explains: “We are proud to be an independent business reaching 20 years of trading in Lancaster.

"We will be celebrating throughout the year with a special summer exhibition and artisan promotions in the shop. We are hugely grateful to our customers, artists and suppliers for their continued support, and we look to the future with great optimism.”