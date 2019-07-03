UK recycled driveway specialist launches new Lancaster franchise

A national firm that specialises in sustainable resin driveways has launched a franchise in Lancaster and South Lakeland.

Roger Hardaker is the area’s franchisee for Oltco, whose product Recycle Bound is the world’s first recycled driveway solution to help combat the global issue of plastic waste.

Made from waste plastic (straws, plastic drink bottles and plastic food packaging) from a plastic recycling point, each square metre of Recycle Bound consists of the equivalent of 3,000 plastic straws.

Therefore if Recycle Bound was laid on a standard 50 square metre drive, the equivalent of 150,000 plastic straws would be recycled in the process.

Roger, who has spent 25 years of his career running his own IFA business, said: “I am really excited to be launching Oltco in Lancaster and the surrounding areas. The company’s values and innovative approach really appealed to me and working with Oltco to launch my own franchise seemed like the perfect option.

“I am extremely passionate about creating the wow factor for customers and transforming spaces through Oltco’s innovative and high quality products, including Recycle Bound.

Johnny Pearce, co-director at Oltco, added: “We are over the moon that Roger has decided to launch Oltco Lancaster and join our team. From the moment I met Roger, the combination of his presence, experience and honesty filled me with confidence that he was the perfect fit for Oltco. Oltco is going through a brilliant phase of growth and we know that Roger is the right man to help us continue to do this.”

Tom Stringer, Co-Director at Oltco, added: “We are really looking forward to watching our Lancaster franchise go from strength to strength under Roger’s leadership. He totally embraces our feel good values, something that has played a vital role in our success and because of this, we are confident that Oltco Lancaster will be a huge success too.”