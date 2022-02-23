Two Lancaster buildings on shortlist for 2022 RIBA North West architecture awards

The projects that have been shortlisted are:

*Health Innovation One at Lancaster University, Lancaster by John McAslan + Partners

*Lancaster Castle, Lancaster by BDP

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health Innovation One at Lancaster University. Photo: Hufton & Crow Photography

*Blossom Street, Manchester by Tim Groom Architects

*Grosvenor East Building at Manchester Metropolitan University, Manchester by Allies and Morrison

*Pooley New Bridge, Penrith by Knight Architects

*Special Exhibitions Gallery at Science and Industry Museum, Manchester by Carmody Groarke

Lancaster Castle. Photo: Ian Steel

*The Fratry, Carlisle by Feilden Fowles

*The Old Library, Liverpool by OMI Architects

*The Welcome Building, RHS Garden Bridgewater, Salford by Hodder and Partners

*Two New Bailey Square, Salford by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

RIBA North West jury chair Hazel Rounding said: “The 10 projects shortlisted in the north west this year represent a wide range of typologies and geographic coverage.

"The quality of the schemes submitted by a variety of exceptional architects stimulated some interesting debate amongst the panel. It is however the integrated ability to embrace environmental consciousness no matter what the scale, budget or timing of design that ties the shortlist together and endorses their contribution to region, community and profession.”

All shortlisted projects will be assessed by a regional jury with the winning projects announced later this spring.

Regional Award winners are considered for several RIBA Special Awards including the RIBA Sustainability Award sponsored by Michelmersh and the RIBA Building of the Year sponsored by Taylor Maxwell.

Regional Award winners will be considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in the summer.