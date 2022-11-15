Tributes paid to popular Lancaster restaurant boss after he passed away aged 44

Gavin Riley.

Dad-of-three Gavin Riley passed away on November 9 after a short battle with cancer.

Gavin was the owner and head chef of The Secret Bistro restaurant in Sun Street, Lancaster.

Originally from Yorkshire, Gavin was well-known as a chef in the local area, having previously worked at the Crown Hotel and Aspect in Morecambe, as well as the Wagon and Horses and the Water Witch in Lancaster.

Gavin and business partner Bernie Frobisher moved the Secret Bistro from its original location at the Palatine pub in Morecambe to Sun Street in Lancaster city centre last October.

Gavin and his wife Samantha have three daughters, Olivia, Charlotte and Belle, and he also leaves a sister, Alison.

A message on social media from The Secret Bistro said the restaurant will continue to operate in Gavin's memory.

It said: "It is with a sad and heavy heart that we unfortunately have to share, that our Head Chef and Owner, Gavin Riley has tragically passed away on the 9th November.

"We all at the Secret Bistro are truly saddened by his passing and are dealing with it in the best way we know how.

"We will remain open, honouring his legacy and doing the best to keep his dream, his restaurant alive.

"We wish all we can and have to his family, as we say an incredibly hard, sad and unexpected farewell to a Boss, a Head Chef, Mentor and a dear friend.

"He will be forever and severely missed for his work, his banter (his personality in general) and his very distinct way of describing things.

"We ask that everyone could please be respectful to his family at this incredibly difficult time.

"Rest well Chief, we've got this."