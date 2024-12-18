Travel advice issued for shoppers wishing to visit Kirkby Lonsdale in wake of fatal fire

Updated information has been released for people wishing to visit Kirkby Lonsdale in the wake of the recent fatal fire.

Kirkby Lonsdale Community Recovery Partnership has issued details they wish members of the public and motorists to follow if they plan to visit the town.

This follows the devastating fire which affected the town centre earlier this month.

• Parking in Westmorland and Furness Council-run car parks – New Road 1, New Road 2 and Market Square – will be free to use until the end of December. Parking off Wellington Court, adjacent to the A65 and before the Lunesdale Surgery (with the exception of the specified staff parking bays) is offered throughout December as temporary unrestricted parking with immediate effect. The Booths main store car park remains one hour free with an option to purchase a second hour as normal. Please note that the Lunesdale Surgery parking is for patients of the doctor’s surgery only. Our thanks go to Booths for their ongoing support to the community and the economic recovery of the town.

• While the cordon is in place, temporary loading bays have been created in Market Square to support businesses in Main Street and Market Street whose loading arrangements have been disrupted. Anybody parking in Market Square is asked to use the spaces off Wellington Court if they are staying longer than an hour, to keep spaces available for shoppers.

• Mitchelgate is open – but only open ONE WAY – so please drive with care and follow the diversions and signs.

• Hophouse Lane will be closed again tonight from 8pm to 4am for safety reasons for work to repair of scoured verges and carriageway edge erosion. With Mitchelgate one-way while the cordon is in place in Market Street/Main Street, there will be a diversion up to and along the C5081. Traffic control teams will be deployed at either end of HophouseLane to advise.

• Events by Shop Small is showcasing 35 Kirkby Lonsdale businesses impacted by the fire and Christmas Market stall holders affected by the cancellation of the event an opportunity to trade at a Late Night Shop Small event at Junction 36 Auction Mart at Crooklands tonight, Wednesday December 18, from 6pm to 8pm. Entry is free for anyone wanting to go along and it would be wonderful if people could support these local businesses at this most difficult time

• Businesses in Kirkby Lonsdale are holding late night opening events until 7pm on Friday December 20 and Monday December 23.

• For your own safety no members of the public can go beyond the cordon area, there are a number of structurally unsafe buildings and heavy machinery operating in the area.

• The next drop-in public meeting will take place tonight, Wednesday, in the Lunesdale Hall from 5pm. All welcome to hear updates and ask questions.