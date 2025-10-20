Traitors-inspired fundraiser raises £6,700 for Lancaster charity
Fourteen representatives took part in CancerCare’s exclusive corporate evening, The Betrayers, inspired by the BBC reality TV programme The Traitors, which is currently airing its celebrity series.
The event raised more than £6,700 for CancerCare, an independent charity that provides counselling and complementary therapies for children and adults affected by cancer, life-shortening illnesses and bereavement.
Participants were:
1. Jon Powell, Lancaster University
2. Greg Lambert, Beyond Radio
3. Graham White, Lancaster & Morecambe Chamber of Commerce
4. Daniel Barry, North Star Projects
5. Enrika Lasukaite, Jumbo
6. Matt Preson, FGH Security
7. Stephanie Anderson, Bluebird Health Care
8. Michelle Logan, Cambian Group
9. Steve Wright, Wright and Lord Solicitors
10. Rod Taylor, Morecambe FC
11. Tony Bell, First Digital Media
12. Dean Kamitsis, Starvale
13. Jamie Lee, Jumbo
The evening was held in the Council Chambers at Lancaster Town Hall and hosted by Escape Room specialist Peter McGarry who guided participants through a series of games and challenges.
Ahead of the event, participants were required to fundraise for CancerCare. Steve Wright raised the highest total at £895, earning immunity from the first round of banishments.
In keeping with the format of The Traitors, a select number of participants were secretly chosen as Betrayers, while the rest were Loyals. Players competed in tasks and challenges throughout the evening, followed by a round table vote and banishment, until six contestants remained for the final round.
Immunity shields were available for donation, allowing audience members to help save friends, family and colleagues, while also contributing to CancerCare.
Lisa Lambert, event lead fundraiser, said: “We had the most incredible night and the contestants were wonderful. Audience participation added so much to the atmosphere as everyone was there to support the players.
“The Council Chambers were the perfect setting for a Traitors-inspired event. It was a tense ending! The final round table narrowed the field to four contestants, who had to decide whether a traitor remained among them. They correctly identified and banished the final Betrayer, Greg! The final three, Matt, Michelle, and Tony, were Loyals, winning the trophies and the glory.”