Traitors-inspired fundraiser raises £6,700 for Lancaster charity

Businesses from across the region came together to compete in a brand new corporate fundraiser inspired by a hit BBC show, raising money for a cancer and bereavement charity.

Fourteen representatives took part in CancerCare’s exclusive corporate evening, The Betrayers, inspired by the BBC reality TV programme The Traitors, which is currently airing its celebrity series.

The event raised more than £6,700 for CancerCare, an independent charity that provides counselling and complementary therapies for children and adults affected by cancer, life-shortening illnesses and bereavement.

Participants were:

Some of those who took part in the Traitors-style event for CancerCare. Photo: Lauren Hall

1. Jon Powell, Lancaster University

2. Greg Lambert, Beyond Radio

3. Graham White, Lancaster & Morecambe Chamber of Commerce

4. Daniel Barry, North Star Projects

5. Enrika Lasukaite, Jumbo

6. Matt Preson, FGH Security

7. Stephanie Anderson, Bluebird Health Care

8. Michelle Logan, Cambian Group

9. Steve Wright, Wright and Lord Solicitors

10. Rod Taylor, Morecambe FC

11. Tony Bell, First Digital Media

12. Dean Kamitsis, Starvale

13. Jamie Lee, Jumbo

The evening was held in the Council Chambers at Lancaster Town Hall and hosted by Escape Room specialist Peter McGarry who guided participants through a series of games and challenges.

Ahead of the event, participants were required to fundraise for CancerCare. Steve Wright raised the highest total at £895, earning immunity from the first round of banishments.

In keeping with the format of The Traitors, a select number of participants were secretly chosen as Betrayers, while the rest were Loyals. Players competed in tasks and challenges throughout the evening, followed by a round table vote and banishment, until six contestants remained for the final round.

Immunity shields were available for donation, allowing audience members to help save friends, family and colleagues, while also contributing to CancerCare.

Lisa Lambert, event lead fundraiser, said: “We had the most incredible night and the contestants were wonderful. Audience participation added so much to the atmosphere as everyone was there to support the players.

“The Council Chambers were the perfect setting for a Traitors-inspired event. It was a tense ending! The final round table narrowed the field to four contestants, who had to decide whether a traitor remained among them. They correctly identified and banished the final Betrayer, Greg! The final three, Matt, Michelle, and Tony, were Loyals, winning the trophies and the glory.”

Comments from attendees included:

“This was one of the best events I’ve ever been to.”

“A brilliant idea for a corporate event – when’s the next one?”

“We were thrilled to support our local charity and had so much fun doing it!”

Lisa added: “A huge thank you to Lancaster City Council for the venue, Pete McGarry for hosting, Harriet MacArthur from Main Course for her delicious canapés, Alpha Engraving Morecambe for donating trophies and Lancaster Brewery for providing drinks at a discounted rate.”

For more information on partnering your business with CancerCare, email [email protected].